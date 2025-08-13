Lions…

Quietly, and without fanfare, this Freedom Platform is now helping to fund and support food drives in several states across the US. We are donating to and partnering with organizations that provide for homeless and struggling US Veterans… ensuring those who’ve served are not forgotten.

We are also helping children in need by providing school supplies. We’re extending our care to animal shelters, supplying them with food and essentials for the animals they protect.

These are not headlines. These are not photo-ops. These are the quiet, steady actions that happen because of YOU, a Pride that stands together to make a positive difference.

Thank you for being part of this.

Thank you for allowing this Freedom Platform to put love into action.

GM