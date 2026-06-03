Gregory’s Newsletter

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Bryan Cecilio's avatar
Bryan Cecilio
1h

Excellent and has a great rhythm.

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Bill Wallace's avatar
Bill Wallace
9m

As a university trained electric bassist attending classes with and jamming out in piano practice studios stuffed with 5 guys (how I met Bruce Hornsby), I've played through all kinds of standards at tuxedo events with horns, strings, conductors at times to outright crazy party bands having to have learned all the popular songs. I studied all those records differentiating between songs that have redundant themes as are the chord changes to this particular song in question and upon hearing the first round of changes, seeing the tears run down the gaunt chick's AI face, c'mon. Taylor Swift and a whole rash of puppet artists don't write their own stuff. It's all crammed down people's throats if one pays any heed to a TV or social media. Man, people do not understand what free expression and study results in. It ain't this, that's my take.

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