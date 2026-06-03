Lions. I Want To Share This Clip With You.
From Greg M
Lions. I want to share this clip with you by Mitch Tru who is a profound singer and songwriter, and is also my dearest and oldest friend.
Give this a listen.
Lions. I want to share this clip with you by Mitch Tru who is a profound singer and songwriter, and is also my dearest and oldest friend.
Give this a listen.
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Excellent and has a great rhythm.
As a university trained electric bassist attending classes with and jamming out in piano practice studios stuffed with 5 guys (how I met Bruce Hornsby), I've played through all kinds of standards at tuxedo events with horns, strings, conductors at times to outright crazy party bands having to have learned all the popular songs. I studied all those records differentiating between songs that have redundant themes as are the chord changes to this particular song in question and upon hearing the first round of changes, seeing the tears run down the gaunt chick's AI face, c'mon. Taylor Swift and a whole rash of puppet artists don't write their own stuff. It's all crammed down people's throats if one pays any heed to a TV or social media. Man, people do not understand what free expression and study results in. It ain't this, that's my take.