Lets have some fun!

Trump teased a “VERY VERY BIG ANNOUNCEMENT” coming Thursday, Friday, or Monday…(Seems confused as to when he will actually get the script… ok).

So let’s dig into what it could be? People lighten up! This is all just for fun!

“THE DOLLAR RESET” ANNOUNCEMENT.

“We need to move away from the failed system of the past. I’m announcing the creation of a new digital dollar.”

It’s plausible: He’s been screaming about the Fed. This would frame him as the “solution” to the central bank scam while helping roll in the CBDC beast system with a populist mask.

This would BREAK the internet.

I’m launching a new TRUMP COIN or TRUMP PAY. “A new currency for a new age of American greatness.”

This would be the ultimate grift meets propaganda moment,

and would play straight into the crypto culture

I’ve created the American Redemption Committee.

“We begin trials against those who destroyed this country.”

Sounds righteous… Mass control. Selective justice. Power consolidated under the guise of redemption. Pure Babylonian mimicry.

I’ve made a deal with Elon, NeuralLink will save us from AI.

Yep. Wild. But we are just having fun.

NEW ECONOMIC PLAN!

A national digital wallet, and “Trump-controlled” rate guidance, blaming the Fed while mirroring their agenda. Populist language. Babylonian goal. It’s the ultimate trap: "The savior of the system he pretends to fight."

Now come on! We are just having some fun here.

Now you make something up!

