Lets have some fun!
Trump teased a “VERY VERY BIG ANNOUNCEMENT” coming Thursday, Friday, or Monday…(Seems confused as to when he will actually get the script… ok).
So let’s dig into what it could be? People lighten up! This is all just for fun!
“THE DOLLAR RESET” ANNOUNCEMENT.
“We need to move away from the failed system of the past. I’m announcing the creation of a new digital dollar.”
It’s plausible: He’s been screaming about the Fed. This would frame him as the “solution” to the central bank scam while helping roll in the CBDC beast system with a populist mask.
This would BREAK the internet.
I’m launching a new TRUMP COIN or TRUMP PAY. “A new currency for a new age of American greatness.”
This would be the ultimate grift meets propaganda moment,
and would play straight into the crypto culture
I’ve created the American Redemption Committee.
“We begin trials against those who destroyed this country.”
Sounds righteous… Mass control. Selective justice. Power consolidated under the guise of redemption. Pure Babylonian mimicry.
I’ve made a deal with Elon, NeuralLink will save us from AI.
Yep. Wild. But we are just having fun.
NEW ECONOMIC PLAN!
A national digital wallet, and “Trump-controlled” rate guidance, blaming the Fed while mirroring their agenda. Populist language. Babylonian goal. It’s the ultimate trap: "The savior of the system he pretends to fight."
Now come on! We are just having some fun here.
Now you make something up!
GM
He's going to announce that DOGE saved everyone $100k... and send out checks to all citizens who filed tax returns in 2024, causing inflation to SKYROCKET even more !!! LOL
Trump Force One is now available for Uber rides – only if you're a 10 or higher!"
Announces he's launching a new luxury airline/Uber hybrid where only “very classy people” can ride.
2. "I'm buying TikTok and renaming it TrumpTok – every dance must start with a salute!"
Declares he's acquiring TikTok to ensure it’s "100% American" and will feature only “tremendous content.”
3. "Melania and I are starting a reality show: 'The Real First Couple of Mar-a-Lago'"
A weekly behind-the-scenes show, but Melania is mysteriously off-screen most of the time.
4. "I’m building a new social media site called 'Truthier' – where everything is 200% true."
It’s like Truth Social, but louder, with more gold trim, and “fact-checked by me personally.”
5. "I will now only communicate using AI versions of myself – 24/7, no sleep, always right."
Announces he's cloned his voice using AI and replaced his campaign staff with chatbots that only say “Yes, Mr. President.”
6. "All U.S. monuments will now feature my face – starting with Mount Rushmore Plus!"
Introduces a plan to carve his face even larger next to Mount Rushmore — "the Trump Expansion Pack."
7. "I’m opening a university again — this time it's real!"
Promises “Trump University 2: The Sequel” will be “the most accredited, most luxurious, and most patriotic university ever – maybe ever in the galaxy.”
8. "Baron is now my campaign manager. He gets it. Big brain. Tall kid."
Announces his teenage son is officially running the 2024 campaign and is “already doing better than the RNC.”
9. "We’re going to build a second wall — around California."
Says it’s to “keep the Hollywood elite from leaking into real America.”
10. "My new running mate? A hologram of Ronald Reagan. He’s back, folks!"
Claims the dream team is finally real thanks to “amazing technology and a little Trump magic.”