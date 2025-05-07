Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Pork_Roll_13W2W
May 7

He's going to announce that DOGE saved everyone $100k... and send out checks to all citizens who filed tax returns in 2024, causing inflation to SKYROCKET even more !!! LOL

Gary Tarnopol
May 7

Trump Force One is now available for Uber rides – only if you're a 10 or higher!"

Announces he's launching a new luxury airline/Uber hybrid where only “very classy people” can ride.

2. "I'm buying TikTok and renaming it TrumpTok – every dance must start with a salute!"

Declares he's acquiring TikTok to ensure it’s "100% American" and will feature only “tremendous content.”

3. "Melania and I are starting a reality show: 'The Real First Couple of Mar-a-Lago'"

A weekly behind-the-scenes show, but Melania is mysteriously off-screen most of the time.

4. "I’m building a new social media site called 'Truthier' – where everything is 200% true."

It’s like Truth Social, but louder, with more gold trim, and “fact-checked by me personally.”

5. "I will now only communicate using AI versions of myself – 24/7, no sleep, always right."

Announces he's cloned his voice using AI and replaced his campaign staff with chatbots that only say “Yes, Mr. President.”

6. "All U.S. monuments will now feature my face – starting with Mount Rushmore Plus!"

Introduces a plan to carve his face even larger next to Mount Rushmore — "the Trump Expansion Pack."

7. "I’m opening a university again — this time it's real!"

Promises “Trump University 2: The Sequel” will be “the most accredited, most luxurious, and most patriotic university ever – maybe ever in the galaxy.”

8. "Baron is now my campaign manager. He gets it. Big brain. Tall kid."

Announces his teenage son is officially running the 2024 campaign and is “already doing better than the RNC.”

9. "We’re going to build a second wall — around California."

Says it’s to “keep the Hollywood elite from leaking into real America.”

10. "My new running mate? A hologram of Ronald Reagan. He’s back, folks!"

Claims the dream team is finally real thanks to “amazing technology and a little Trump magic.”

1 reply
75 more comments...

