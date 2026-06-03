Lions. Fed Kashkari, known to the Lions as Lex Luthor as well as Imhotep, speaks.

Shout out to The Wine Press. (Thank you for bringing this to my attention).

Neel Kashkari, President of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, likened stablecoins to casino chips. He said casinos “will take your (cash) bills and give you chips, one for one. It’s a perfect stablecoin.”

Now………Trump’s GENIUS Act for US Stablecoins, is now a federal law signed by President Trump on July 18, 2025.

It establishes the first comprehensive, nationwide regulatory framework for payment stablecoins.

It allows private corporations to issue stablecoin currency tokens backed 1:1 with the dollar.

To me, Trump’s GENIUS act is an act of treason, and is 100% un-constitutional.

Trump’s GENIUS act IS the return of The Company Store Money Model.

The "company store money model," reached its peak in the United States between the 1880s and the 1920s.

It refers to a closed economic system where employers paid workers in company scrip (tokens or credit) instead of cash .

Workers were forced to spend this currency at company-owned stores, allowing the employer to recoup wages and maintain total control over the local economy.

GM