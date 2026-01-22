Lions… Topic. Lions Gathering 2026, returning to Bradenton FL.

Last year, our first Lions Gathering here in Bradenton was something special. The energy, the unity, the love… you all made it unforgettable.

So, I’m planning to do it again… same venue, Bradenton, Florida. And just like last year…

100% FREE for every Freedom Platform subscriber Plus ONE guest at no cost.

Now here’s what’s new.

NEW for this year. The Lion’s Vendor Marketplace (FREE booths).

Lions. I want to start building something real inside our community. A Lion-to-Lion network where we support each other’s work and keep value circulating inside the Pride.

So… for this year’s Gathering, I’m planning to allow Freedom Platform member-vendors to set up a booth for FREE, if they offer a real Lions-only discount to attendees.

Vendor guidelines.

Vendors must be Freedom Platform members.

You must offer a clear Lions-only discount.

No aggressive selling. Family-friendly, respectful, professional… the Lion way.

What happens next…

As we draw closer, likely sometime in November, I’ll send details with the official date/time, ticket instructions, vendor sign-up link (limited spots).

Lions… we’re not just building a platform. We’re building a community, A Livity.

More soon.

GM

Here below is a snapshot of the venue, and buffet style food will be served same as last year.

Lions, Click HERE to see a few snapshots of last years event.

For those who have not become Freedom Platform Members yet, subscribe below.