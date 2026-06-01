Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Mike47's avatar
Mike47
1h

Greg, your posts were incredible today! Enjoy the evening with the family!

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Julz's avatar
Julz
1h

Mr Greg. It’s all good. Have a great evening!!!! Thank you for all that you do for the Lions.

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