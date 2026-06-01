LIONS IMPORTANT FYI!
From Greg M
I am in computer hell.
Unable to record a post-market video.
I apologize for this. (I will get this worked out by tomorrow).
Lions. USE THIS AS AN OPPORTUNITY TO CATCH UP ON READING THE ARTICLES IN YOUR INBOX.
GM
I am in computer hell.
Unable to record a post-market video.
I apologize for this. (I will get this worked out by tomorrow).
Lions. USE THIS AS AN OPPORTUNITY TO CATCH UP ON READING THE ARTICLES IN YOUR INBOX.
GM
No posts
Greg, your posts were incredible today! Enjoy the evening with the family!
Mr Greg. It’s all good. Have a great evening!!!! Thank you for all that you do for the Lions.