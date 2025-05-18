Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions... IMPORTANT FYI. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLions... IMPORTANT FYI. From Greg MGregory MannarinoMay 18, 2025106Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions... IMPORTANT FYI. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore394ShareLions…U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned TODAY that some of America’s trading partners could soon face another sharp hike in tariff rates.Just FYI.GM106Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions... IMPORTANT FYI. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore394SharePrevious
Bessent said “Walmart may absorb some of the tariffs. Some may be passed on to consumers.” What exactly does that mean?? NOTHING!!! Absolute malarkey why does he even speak?
He’s trying to make sure they don’t dump Treasuries on the open.