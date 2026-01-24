Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Becker's avatar
David Becker
2h

Your the best. I'm reiterating a warning. Do not use Forexfive.net for trading!,they ripped me off $20,000!! DB

Reply
Share
2 replies
MagickMica's avatar
MagickMica
2h

Yes!!📈

And I think it's awesome you created this space and even the Saturday thing you do to help LIONS!!

It's all LOVE here!!!!!

❤️🧡✨💫⭐️🌙

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture