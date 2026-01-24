Lions…

This Freedom Platform… Here Lions Stand Free.

I want to make this clear, in writing, so there is no confusion.

I do not keep personal files on any Lion. I do not create profiles, dossiers, or personal records on any Lion.

I do not collect or compile “the Pride” into a dataset.

I do not run “behavior models” on Lions.

I do not sell Lion data.

I do not rent Lion data.

I do not trade Lion data. Period.

This platform exists to inform, protect, and unite…

Your membership is an act of freedom and sovereignty

Each Lion is here by their own choice. You are not a product. You are not inventory. You are not a number. You are a sovereign individual who made a sovereign decision to stand with the Pride.

What I do see.

Like any publisher, I see basic platform level metrics that Substack displays. Things like total subscribers, and general view counts.

If you email me, I treat it as private.

If you reach out to me directly, I treat that communication as private.

Lions Core Principle.

The Freedom Platform exists to strengthen truth, personal responsibility, charity, and unity.

Any system that depends on monitoring or profiling its people is not aligned with what we’re building here.

Lions Bottom Line. I n I stand here by choice… free and sovereign.

GM