ALREADY A PAYING LION?

YOUR EXISTING SUBSCRIPTION RATE IS PROTECTED AND IT WILL NEVER CHANGE!

WHATEVER YOUR CURRENT RATE IS WILL NOT CHANGE EVER.

THAT MEANS NO PRICE INCREASE FOR ANY EXISTING PAYING LION… EVER.

This is my way of honoring those who have already made the commitment to support Freedom Platform, our collective mission, as well as those who choose to join us before the new year.

And… I want to personally thank every one of you who has been part of this incredible community we have built together.

Many of you have recently enjoyed complimentary access to everything Freedom Platform offers. I sincerely hope you’ve found value in the work we do together.

Our mission has never, and WILL NEVER, change.

And now I want to share something important.

EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2027, FREEDOM PLATFORM’S SUBSCRIPTION PRICES WILL INCREASE.

Our new rates will be…

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION: $50 PER YEAR.

MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION: $7 PER MONTH.

Here’s the important part!

SUBSCRIBE NOW BEFORE JANUARY 1 AND LOCK IN THE CURRENT RATE OF JUST $45 PER YEAR OR $6 PER MONTH.

Let’s make a positive difference together.

GM