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Scott's avatar
Scott
2h

Substack is be manipulated in real time. I watched the algorithm change five times in the past 10 minutes.

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Tom Adkins - Augusta's avatar
Tom Adkins - Augusta
3h

CITIZEN VIGILANTE LINK

https://rumble.com/v7bw4ti--viewer-discretion-is-strongly-advised-citizen-vigilante-full-movie.html

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