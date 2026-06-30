Lions. IMPORTANT MESSAGE. READ NOW.
From Greg M
Lions. I have a full video for you however, there is a problem uploading to Substack- (some technical problem).
With that, I do not want you to miss this video so…
I am going to post it on YouTube and send you out a link..
STAND BY.
GM
Substack is be manipulated in real time. I watched the algorithm change five times in the past 10 minutes.
CITIZEN VIGILANTE LINK
https://rumble.com/v7bw4ti--viewer-discretion-is-strongly-advised-citizen-vigilante-full-movie.html