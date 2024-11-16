Lions…
I have just been made aware that there is a person or persons who are impersonating me AGAIN, pushing some kind of fraudulent crypto investment scheme/asking you to invest.
I WOULD NEVER EVER UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES WHAT SO EVER CONTACT YOU AND ASK YOU TO INVEST IN ANYTHING.
If you are contacted in any manner or way by someone saying that they are m…
