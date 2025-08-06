Lions… a quick update.

Starting now… all newsletter content, including the critical analysis I do in response to it, along with my Morning Videos and my Markets A Look Ahead which have already moved, will be covered exclusively on the Freedom Platform.

I’ll will still be putting out a post market video wrap-up every afternoon on YouTube, but if you want the full story, what I said in the newsletter and what I’m watching next, it’s happening in The Freedom Platform.

This is where the fire lives now.

And I want YOU with us.

Get 7-Days FREE NOW! Click HERE.

GM