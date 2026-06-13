LIONS IMPORTANT REMINDER! OUR YEAR END GATHERING EVENT! (This Event Is FREE To Every Lion Member Of The Freedom Platform And One Guest).
From Greg M
Lions… our Year-End Event is set! This event is FREE to every Lion member of the Freedom Platform and one guest.
Casual attire.
Lions. I will send out tickets as we get closer.
Sunday, November 8th
12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Bradenton, Florida
We will be returning to the same venue as last year:
The Ballroom
10670 Boardwalk Loop
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
THIS YEAR WILL BE EVEN BIGGER. Here is a picture of the venue below.
I will Donate a Goldback to help defray the costs. I bought some Fake Trump GB's from E-Bay very cheap to send to a friend just to bug him. Just kidding but I did buy some on the cheap just for a joke. If he ends up in the Pen, which he may, they may be worth a few bucks.
Looking forward to Gregory's get together. Look for the man who looks like Cary Grant---I'll be in line behind him.
Casual this time, eh Greg?