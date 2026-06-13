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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
1h

I will Donate a Goldback to help defray the costs. I bought some Fake Trump GB's from E-Bay very cheap to send to a friend just to bug him. Just kidding but I did buy some on the cheap just for a joke. If he ends up in the Pen, which he may, they may be worth a few bucks.

Looking forward to Gregory's get together. Look for the man who looks like Cary Grant---I'll be in line behind him.

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Skywalker PM's's avatar
Skywalker PM's
1h

Casual this time, eh Greg?

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