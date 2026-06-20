LIONS IMPORTANT REMINDER! OUR YEAR END GATHERING EVENT! (This Event Is FREE To Every Lion Member Of The Freedom Platform And One Guest). From Greg M
From Greg M
Lions… our Year-End Event is set! This event is FREE to every Lion member of the Freedom Platform and one guest.
Casual attire.
Lions. I will send out tickets as we get closer.
Sunday, November 8th
12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Bradenton, Florida
We will be returning to the same venue as last year:
The Ballroom
10670 Boardwalk Loop
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
THIS YEAR WILL BE EVEN BIGGER. Here is a picture of the venue below.
You want in? JOIN US! We The Pride are waiting for you.
Just click HERE To Check It Out.
GM
Glad to have you back big Greg!
Can't wait to see the Lions Tribe, together.