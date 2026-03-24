Lions... Iran Is Allowing “Non Hostile Vessels” To Transit the Strait... If they Coordinate With Iranian Authorities. NO U.S. SHIPS.
From Greg M
Lions…
Iran told the UN Security Council and the International Maritime Organization that “non-hostile vessels” may transit the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with Iranian authorities.
But Iran’s note also says vessels tied to the US or Israel, or other participants in the aggression, do not qualify for that passage.
That reads as selective passage …