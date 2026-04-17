Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phillip @ Millennial Capital's avatar
Phillip @ Millennial Capital
2h

israel will bomb children again and break the ceasefire soon enough

Reply
Share
5 replies
Jill Hart's avatar
Jill Hart
2h

the Houthis are threatening to close the Bab al-Mandab Strait tomorrow - so we'll see how much traffic actually gets through there

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture