Lions... Iran Is Now Allowing Commercial Shipping Thru The Strait... (WITH CONDITIONS...)
From Greg M
Lions…
Iran has not “opened the strait” in the full… Iran is allowing commercial shipping with conditions.
1. Along with the temporary ceasefire, (so expect Trump to extend it)… and
2. STILL subject to Iranian routing control.
GM
israel will bomb children again and break the ceasefire soon enough
the Houthis are threatening to close the Bab al-Mandab Strait tomorrow - so we'll see how much traffic actually gets through there