Lions…

Trump/The US needs a completely new strategy. Its obvious.

This is what’s happening.

Not only is Iran still in control of the strait after a month of war, but they control the the structure of the war as well.

If Trump really wants to win, he needs a new strategy and now.

Iran holds practical leverage over the Strait, and that gives Iran leverage over the economic fallout. THAT MUST CHANGE…

Lions. The US is still reacting to this war, constantly… and constant reacting means America is losing this war.

The US is trying to speed mine countermeasures, sending more troops, striking more targets… And with what to show for it so far in this month long war so far?

Nothing if Iran still controls the strait and is dictating terms.

Lions. And when you put that next to Iran’s refusal of a ceasefire at Trump’s 15 point request sent thru outside channels… it just makes our country look even weaker. That IS NOT a good thing.

Lions… Something MUST change. A strategy that leaves the enemy with leverage over the chokepoint, and even the negotiation tempo, is not a winning strategy.

It is a reactive strategy.

And reactive wars… what this war clearly is now, get more expensive, more dangerous, and they drag on.

GM