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wqfdwedgde's avatar
wqfdwedgde
2h

This was illegal, aggressive warfare from the start beginning with two sneak attacks during negotiations. Trump is a criminal scumbag (not that the demonrats are any better).

Trump needs to exit this war and our troops need to exit the middle east. All of them. The American empire is done.

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David S.'s avatar
David S.
2h

Iran has global energy flow by the balls

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