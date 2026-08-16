Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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The WinePress
26m

Trump-D Chess is when you checkmate yourself and assert that you are the winner.

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Tom Adkins - Augusta's avatar
Tom Adkins - Augusta
16m

BY THE LACK OF OIL SALES…ALL THE GULF NATIONS ARE HURTING BIG TIME

IN COVID WHEN OIL DROPPED TO

$6/BBL ….THEY ALL HAD TO BORTOW HEAVILY

THEY NEED TO SELL TO SERVICE THOSE LOANS

WHAT If they BORROWED FROM LONDON…..???…..

THINK OF IT

THE EMANCIPATION OF THE US CORPORATION FROM THE CITY EFFECTED By London GOING BUST BC THEIR LOANS ( TO GULF OIL NATIONS) SUDDENLY BLEW UP IN THEIR FACES…???

HOW DOES THIS LACK IF SSLES HELP THE USA…?

WE DO HAVE ROBUST DOMESTIC PRODUCTION…NOT INDEPENDENT…BUT ROBUST

MAYBE WE CAN FINALLY “EFF EWE”

THE CITY….?

SOMEBODY HELP Me out HERE….

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