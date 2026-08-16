Lions. Iran is now openly telling Trump BEFORE THE WORLD, which already knows Trump’s war has been lost, to accept defeat.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister declared that the strait of will remain under Iranian command, and that the blockade would continue until Washington accepts what the “reality of defeat.”

Iran’s words are being backed by what is actually happening in the strait.

Despite repeated claims from Trump that the US has control of the strait, tanker traffic remains severely disrupted, effectively dead.

Only two vessels crossed the strait on Friday, with no crude oil shipments visible over the weekend thus far… (so much for US control of the strait..)

Before the war, more than 130 ships per day regularly transited the waterway.

Iran has declared that no vessel can transit without Iran’s permission.

Lions. Before Trump's war and subsequent defeat for the US, (along with the staggering cost of Trump’s war and broad economic fallout… approximately one fifth of global oil and LNG shipments moved through the strait.

Now………… its functionally dead.

Lions….. IF YOU HAVE NOT YET! Read this below. (Click on Read Full Story).