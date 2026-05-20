Lions. Is This A Good Idea? Or A Bad One? Thoughts? Comments?
From Greg M
Trump states he has a 99% approval rating in Israel. He stated, “ I could run for prime minister in Israel.”
While speaking about his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump boasted about a fresh poll he claimed to have received that morning, stating: “I’m right now at 99 percent in Israel. I could run for Prime Minister, so maybe after I do this, I’ll go to Israel and run for Prime Minister.”
Thoughts?
Comments?
What kind of comment is that from a leader? That seriously raises the question as to where his loyalties are
Adios , take your entire family to