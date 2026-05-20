Trump states he has a 99% approval rating in Israel. He stated, “ I could run for prime minister in Israel.”

While speaking about his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump boasted about a fresh poll he claimed to have received that morning, stating: “I’m right now at 99 percent in Israel. I could run for Prime Minister, so maybe after I do this, I’ll go to Israel and run for Prime Minister.”

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