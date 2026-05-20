Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Herman Mills's avatar
Herman Mills
1h

What kind of comment is that from a leader? That seriously raises the question as to where his loyalties are

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Frank Bkln's avatar
Frank Bkln
1h

Adios , take your entire family to

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