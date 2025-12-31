Reuters- Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) says it plans to issue a new digital token and distribute it to shareholders in a partnership with Crypto.com and is expected to leverage Cronos blockchain tech (launch timing discussed as 2026 in coverage).

Lions…

This is how I see it… and I would like to hear from you.

This looks exactly like a “pilot program” for tokenized shareholder engagement. What is being done here is Trump Media is blending stock ownership with a tokenized “perk,” as a way to reward shareholders and build an ecosystem around tokenization.

Thoughts?

GM