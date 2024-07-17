Lions!

Are you watching the 10yr yield!

SomeTHING is buying A LOT of debt, (and I wonder who that can be?) The 10yr yield sitting at 4.16 at the time I am writing this. With that, the dollar index is dropping…

What we have is an MMRI which is CRATERING.

This is EXACTLY the situation which you and I have said would happen… and IMO, we haven’t seen ANYTHING …