Lions. It's Cracking... (But DON'T Expect A Meltdown Just Yet...)
From Greg M
Lions…
It’s cracking… but this isn’t “meltdown tape” yet. It’s the early seep… (IMO).
This is when FX weakness starts forcing the bond market to re-price. Can it accelerate rapidly? YES….
So we watch it.
GM
Every Lion- Pick up a Silver Coin and REAL-EYES YOU voted to keep That Coin away from the Military Industrial Complex. You chose Peace. Yes, it is but a fraction. This Fraction at the very least will cost Satan alittle more to produce the Wicked outcome. When enough Real-eyes see through the Lie, we will see the desired out come , Truth & Peace on Earth. Thank you Creator.
