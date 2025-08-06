HEADLINE.

This was from yesterday…

(Economic Indicators Report). The accommodation and food services industry saw the biggest decline in employment last month followed by mining, company management, support services, educational services, construction, public administration, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, professional, scientific, technical services, health care and social assistance.

Now.. Let’s Break This Down…

US SERVICES EMPLOYMENT NOW OFFICIALLY IN DECLINE.

ISM Services Employment Index for July. 46.4% Anything under 50.0 = contraction. 46.4% = significant weakness, not a fluke or seasonal dip.

BIGGEST DECLINES IN EMPLOYMENT. The Standouts…

Accommodation & Food Services. This is the canary in the coal mine. Why? These are the first ones to get hit when moving into a recession.

Mining & Support Services. Tied to energy demand and industrial investment. Weakness here suggests slowing production based activity

Educational Services. Alarming. Education jobs tend to be recession-resistant. Weakness here = local/state budget pressure, declining enrollment, hiring freezes.

Construction. An indication that manufacturing overall is slowing. Another clear pre-recession signal.

Health Care & Social Assistance. When health care jobs fall, it means deep structural weakness, not just consumer tightening.

Public Administration & Agriculture. Budget-constrained, showing that even the farming industry is tightening it’s belts.

Lions…

This data confirms the slow-motion unraveling of the real US labor market. Despite manipulated/FAKE government jobs reports that show “low unemployment,” the core engine of service-based employment is failing.

It’s not a recession that’s coming, its something much worse.

GM