Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Jeff Brushett's avatar
Jeff Brushett
24m

Whatever Cramer says I would personally do the opposite...

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The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
22m

There is clearly a massive and concerted effort by world governments and private interests to shove datacenters down our throat at any cost. Ever since the protests in Utah with O'Leary's datacenter got immense backlash, all these rats are freaking out and now they are determined to beat people into submission. Pushback WILL be viewed has a hate crime and terrorist threat, mark it down.

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