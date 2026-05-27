Lions. Jim Cramer is STRONGLY Suggesting That Investors Put Cash Into Data Centers. Thoughts? Comments?
From Greg M
Lions.
Jim Cramer is strongly urging investors to put their cash into data center-related stocks, repeatedly stating that the market is essentially split into "the data center stocks and everything else". He views the ongoing artificial intelligence infrastructure boom not as a short-lived bubble, but as a multi-year industrial expansion.
Thoughts?
Comments?
GM
Whatever Cramer says I would personally do the opposite...
There is clearly a massive and concerted effort by world governments and private interests to shove datacenters down our throat at any cost. Ever since the protests in Utah with O'Leary's datacenter got immense backlash, all these rats are freaking out and now they are determined to beat people into submission. Pushback WILL be viewed has a hate crime and terrorist threat, mark it down.