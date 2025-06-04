Lions…

According to NON-GOVERNMENT data, 31% of companies have enacted hiring freezes, with an additional 13% planning to do so this year. Furthermore, 45% of companies anticipate layoffs in 2025, citing factors such as economic uncertainty, AI automation, and policy shifts.

This above, is from a survey conducted by ResumeTemplates.com and were detailed in a report by HR Dive. The survey, which included responses from 1,000 U.S. managers, highlights growing concerns over economic struggles, automation, AI integration, overstaffing, and anticipated policy changes as primary drivers behind these workforce decisions.

GM