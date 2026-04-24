My BEAUTIFUL LIONS.

JPMorgan is not just warning about oil. They are warning that the economy WILL BECOME the shock absorber. That YOU will be the shock absorber……………..

Lions… the fallout here is so IN OUR FACE obvious, that its impossible NOT to see. And America Loses Again. (All just an accident?) Really? Policy mistakes?

THE FALLOUT WILL BE WIDESPREAD… and it plays right into the piece I put out for you this morning. click HERE.

Here is the breakdown.

Markets. Higher oil pressures equities, especially transports, airlines, retail, small caps, restaurants, autos, and anything consumer-sensitive. (SO expect rates to be suppressed further. MUCH higher debt. And DEEP currency devaluation to keep the stock market propped up…)

Inflation/ Lions. Oil does not stay in the oil market. It moves into gasoline, diesel, freight, food, fertilizer, plastics, packaging, chemicals, and utilities. So the “inflation is contained” story? Its dog sh!t wrapped in cat sh!t. (To put it bluntly).

Consumers get hit. Gasoline acts like an instant pay cut. Higher fuel + higher food + higher insurance + higher borrowing costs means less discretionary spending.

Businesses/Corporations. Input costs rise while consumers weaken. Then companies respond with hiring caps, layoffs, and price hikes.

Labor. Lions… this is how oil inflation becomes job losses… companies first absorb costs, then pass costs on, then demand breaks, then payroll gets cut.

Debt market. Higher inflation pressure means higher term premium risk. (The Fed/Treasury Complex gets to “buy and monetize it all.”

Welcome to “winning.”

GM