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Digital Grave Digga's avatar
Digital Grave Digga
3h

Can we get a Mega DUH!

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Raymond Vincent Ranalletta's avatar
Raymond Vincent Ranalletta
3h

While the burden cant be placed solely on one administration the impact of Trump 2.0 absolutely the the impact can be laid on him.

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