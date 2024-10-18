Lions.

Trump’s new crypto token. Here is some new info.

The Trump family will get 75% of the net revenue, with the remaining 25% going to Axiom Management which owned by Chase Herro and Zachary Folkman.

It has now been disclosed that the Trump Family owns 22.5 Billion of these Crypto Tokens with a current value of $337 Million Dollars.

(I AM NOT SUGGESTING …