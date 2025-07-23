Lions…
Some people, and let’s please be kind, are saying/writing to me that I am putting out too much material/too many newsletters on this Freedom Platform. (Some have already unsubscribed stating “too much info,” as a reason).
Lions… I put out what I believe is important and honestly, I would not even know how to put out any less.
To those who say I am p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.