President Donald Trump has two crypto-focused dinners on the calendar this month — one aimed at deep-pocketed political donors, the other at meme coin millionaires. Both are poised to help him rake in millions.
The first event, a $1.5 million-per-plate fundraiser set for Monday, is among the priciest political fundraisers in recent memory. The second, on May 22, offers access to Trump’s inner circle not for cash — but for holders of the $TRUMP token.
Hosted by MAGA Inc., the “Crypto & AI Innovators Dinner” on May 5 features special guest David Sacks — who has been helping to rewrite the country’s crypto and artificial intelligence rules.
The Oval Office … has now been officially Bought and Paid for …. A for Profit Mafia insider trading enterprise!!
What a mockery Trump is making of the office he holds. Instead of being Commander in Chief he has become the Commander of Profiteering and blatantly breaking all of the rules/laws along the way and for his own personal gain. I cannot believe the American people are sitting back and allowing this to occur right smack in front of their faces.