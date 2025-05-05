Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
May 5

The Oval Office … has now been officially Bought and Paid for …. A for Profit Mafia insider trading enterprise!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
b4igo2z's avatar
b4igo2z
May 5

What a mockery Trump is making of the office he holds. Instead of being Commander in Chief he has become the Commander of Profiteering and blatantly breaking all of the rules/laws along the way and for his own personal gain. I cannot believe the American people are sitting back and allowing this to occur right smack in front of their faces.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture