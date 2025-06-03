LEADING US ECONOMIC INDICATORS DROP, AGAIN.

The storm is not coming it’s already here.

Lions…

The LEI- (Conference Board Leading Economic Index), continues to drop.

The LEI is made up of 10 components, things like new orders, building permits, jobless claims, stock prices, interest rate spreads. When they all turn down like this, it’s a sign that the slowdown is broad-based. The LEI has predicted every recession in the modern era.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) is one of the most respected forward-looking indicators, it measures the pulse of the economy 6-9 months ahead.

Here’s what it’s saying.

Sharp Drop in April –1.0% March (revised) –0.8%. That’s a two-month streak of significant declines. Consistent 6-Month Decline… –2.0% in the last 6 months. Same decline as the previous six months, no signs of improvement, only a steady slide.

What it Means.

The LEI is telling us that the US economy is heading deeper into a slowdown.

It’s also confirming what the bond market and manufacturing data are already warning, Babylon’s debt-fueled illusions are unraveling. This consistent decline, without even a hint of recovery, says that no amount of spin can change the truth, the US economy is in a sustained, and worsening decline.

Lions…Expect more deceptive headlines, distractions. Watch for market volatility, equities, bonds, and commodities may swing wildly as reality sets in.

Stay vigilant! Hold the line. Babylon’s illusions can’t hide what the LEI is showing us. The storm is not coming it’s already here.

GM