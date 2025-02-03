Lions…

Yes. Stocks are lower. So what?

The key here is, as usual, the debt market. And as of now NOTHING dramatic is happening.

We do not rattle! WE ARE LIONS! Therefore we look for opportunity, methodically and patiently.

……………LET THE MARKET COME TO YOU! Not the other way around.

