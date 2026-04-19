Lions…

LIONS BOTTOM LINE. If you can sponsor a Lion do it. If you can’t… message me, and I will for you.

No Lion Will Be Left Behind. I’m asking the Pride to do one simple thing TODAY.

If you’ve never gifted a subscription before… sponsor a Lion.…………………………Gift them a Freedom Platform subscription ONLY IF you believe they will align with the Pride… truth, respect, and love in action……………….

WHY THIS MATTERS.



No Lion should be left outside the gate because of money.

Lion… If you can sponsor a Lion, click HERE and find out more.

………………………….If you cannot sponsor a Lion, but still want to Bring A Lion Home… reach out to me via Substack Messenger and I will give them a free subscription for you………………...

GM