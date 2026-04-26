Lions…

For those of you who also write your own newsletters here on Substack, let’s close ranks.

Let’s recommend each other to those who follow our work. Let’s support each other and help our collective Pride rise together.

This is how we build outside the machine… Lion to Lion, voice to voice, platform to platform.

On your Substack dashboard, left side, look for this.

Click on Recommendations… and just enter the info. of the Substack you recommend.

Once you do that, a notification will be send to the person you recommended and then they can recommend you back.

NOTE: For a FULL breakdown on how to do this, click HERE.

Lets do this Lions…

GM