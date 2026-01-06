Lions... Let's Get A Consensus On This. Trump States: "Now He Wants Greenland." Thoughts? Comments?
From Greg M
(CNBC)- Trump just said he is “very serious” about acquiring the Arctic island. A day earlier, he told reporters that the U.S. needs Greenland to bolster its national security. He was speaking after Washington launched a military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro.
Trump States: “Now He wants Greenland.”
Thoughts? Comments?
Honestly, at this point, we've basically confirmed that WE are the evil empire... I've known this for a while... but I guess might as well fully embrace it... ::Face Palm::
It's hemispheric alignment.
The US is going for full Western Hemispheric dominance.
People laughed when Trump joked about Canada becoming the 51st State - are they laughing now, or seeing the bigger picture?
It's less about oil as it is about geopolitical positioning. Namely, keeping China and Russia out of the entire Americas - North, Central, South, and any regions close enough to matter.