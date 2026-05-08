Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Chris Pinkstaff's avatar
Chris Pinkstaff
1h

It doesn’t matter who’s in charge, we are in a debt spiral, Tariff Man has increased the speed of it, and it ain’t slowing down! It will only increase more rapidly!

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Pork_Roll_13W2W's avatar
Pork_Roll_13W2W
1h

Full transparency... I was fooled, and I voted for Trump.

I hold no political affiliation with any specific or particular party. I've voted Democrat, Republican, Independent, Libertarian, Green... you name it.. I was a HUGE fan of Howard Dean back in my late teens early twenties... then Ron Paul... so on and so forth...

I really loved the "circus" that Trump brought... and when he slammed Hillary in the debates...

I really loved the idea of MAGA and MAHA...

And I was generally fooled... with all the best intentions... but I should have realized (and I had realized in the past) it's all a f*cking scam... if voting mattered, they'd never let us (not in Federal elections... local and state matter)

Either way... he's a con man... and the American Empire is in grave danger.

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