Lions…
As you know, I am posting daily updates as to my technical breakdown of the S&P500 on my website. This is my interpretation and you are free to agree or disagree. (I have heard from more than a few people who have another interpretation and that is ok)
With that, I also posted a breakdown of the DXY/dollar index. Same there, you can agree or disagr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.