Lions…
As you know, I remain bullish on the banks.
Ok, with that, IF you wanted to take advantage of the current situation- Russia/Ukraine, and what will undoubtedly be much higher energy prices- you could buy Energy companies-Oil and Gas producers.
With Oil and Gas producers, I would be looking at bluechip companies which pay a dividend.
Here are a few..
R…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.