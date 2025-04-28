Lions…
There is/are AGAIN a person or persons impersonating me. SCAMMING.
Latest scam. People are getting emails from a scammer pretending to be me selling some kind crypto investment scheme with a “small” investment, just $100.
PEOPLE PLEASE DO NOT FALL FOR THIS! (It appears that some already have).
NEVER NEVER NEVER NEVER NEVER would I EVER contact you and ask you to invest in ANYTHING!
PLEASE, If you get anything like this with someone asking you to invest IN ANYTHING…………….its a SCAM!
Report these things!
GM
There’s also a fake “Gregory Mannarino” on Substack who keeps telling me “hello.” Call me nutty, but I don’t see real Gregory Mannarino doing that. 🤭
I’m done with Crypto … I’m not helping to usher in a new digital slave master