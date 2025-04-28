Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
Apr 28

There’s also a fake “Gregory Mannarino” on Substack who keeps telling me “hello.” Call me nutty, but I don’t see real Gregory Mannarino doing that. 🤭

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
Apr 28

I’m done with Crypto … I’m not helping to usher in a new digital slave master

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture