(CNBC)- Strategy CEO Michael Saylor brushed off concerns about the company’s credit risk if bitcoin continues to tumble.

In fact, Saylor said he plans to keep accumulating the cryptocurrency for the company every quarter.

“If bitcoin falls 90% for the next four years, we’ll refinance the debt,” the executive said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “We’ll just roll it forward.”

Lions… LETS STOP HERE.

This is classic “refinance culture,” (something we have spoken about before), but wearing a Bitcoin mask.

It works as long as the debt window stays open.

The risk isn’t Bitcoin’s price, for Saylor it’s liquidity… and whether banks will fund/refinance Michael Saylor’s debt rollover.

Lions… Saylor is saying, “we are a perpetual refinancing machine.” This is an example of balance transfer economics.

I say, Saylor has a problem.

Michael Saylor strategy here is this… he borrowed big to buy Bitcoin, over $8B in debt, largely tied to Bitcoin accumulation. And now his is plan is not to sell, but to refinance and roll the debt forward.

Lions… Saylor is NOT making a Bitcoin bet… it’s a liquidity bet.

GM