Lions… come on now.

THEY CALL IT THE “FREE MARKET.”

THEN THE GOVERNMENT/YOU WRITES THE CHECK.

Micron stock is SURGING, up over 9% on the day.

The stock is soaring on a US manufacturing push, great…

but behind the “free market” story is billions in government support, tax credits, and strategic chip nationalism.

So, this is the new model of American capitalism?

Government de-risks the buildout. Wall Street prices the upside. The public is told it is national security. Then, gains are privatized even though YOU funded it. Lovely right?

Lions. Ask yourself..

Is this free market capitalism?

Or is this government/public sponsored corporatism?

GM