Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
3h

Techno-fascism. Republican Socialism -- the thing Trump claimed would never be allowed to come to this country under his watch lol.

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Frank Savanti's avatar
Frank Savanti
3h

WWII/Fascism repeat performance!

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