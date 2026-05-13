Lions. MIDDLE-CLASS WIPEOUT... Foreclosure Filings Are Blowing Up. And Home Mortgage Trouble Is Out Of Control. (The Numbers Are Incredible).
From Greg M
Lions… AGAIN. This is another contagion lane. Energy/inflation pressure is blasting households. BLASTING THEM!
Late-stage home mortgage delinquencies and foreclosures are skyrocketing at a staggering pace.
The middle class wipe-out is now caught directly in the crosshairs of contagion.
LIONS……….. THE NUMBERS ARE STAGGERING.
US properties foreclosure fili…