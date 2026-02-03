Lions…

Reuters is saying a “dollar risk premium” is rebuilding. Ok… so what’s the translation? Simple…

The market is starting to treat the dollar as a “trust” gauge… because policy and credibility risk are getting harder to model for institutional investors. That is a MAJOR RED FLAG.

Lions. It is CLEAR that the dollar is shifting from a default safe haven trade into to a policy/credibility trade…

Need another MAJOR Red Flag? Here it is… Once a risk premium appears, and it is now, it becomes self-reinforcing.

The Result?

An even weaker dollar with even higher risk premiums

Further fallout… more hedging against the dollar, and less demand.

GM