Lions... More Dollar Red Flags Are Rising. And Its NOT Just us Saying it...
From Greg M
Lions…
Reuters is saying a “dollar risk premium” is rebuilding. Ok… so what’s the translation? Simple…
The market is starting to treat the dollar as a “trust” gauge… because policy and credibility risk are getting harder to model for institutional investors. That is a MAJOR RED FLAG.
Lions. It is CLEAR that the dollar is shifting from a default safe haven trade into to a policy/credibility trade…
Need another MAJOR Red Flag? Here it is… Once a risk premium appears, and it is now, it becomes self-reinforcing.
The Result?
An even weaker dollar with even higher risk premiums
Further fallout… more hedging against the dollar, and less demand.
GM
Buy Gold! That is the only hedge. Silver is for trading.
Gregory, food for thought regarding the ancient Epstein revelations and etc:
This never-ending avalanche of bad news is a demoralizing military tactic used to take down societies, and it is being fully deployed in the US
President Obama's Warning: "You just have to flood a country's public square with enough raw sewage, you just have to raise enough questions, spread enough dirt, plant enough conspiracy theorizing that citizens no longer know what to believe. Once they lose trust in their leaders, in mainstream media, in political institutions, in each other, in the possibility of "truth", the games won."
Who is behind this? The 1%:
Here is well over a dozen Fox, CBS, ABC, & NBC local news stations all reading an identical script sent down from their singular overlord to crash & burn alternative media in order to de-fang the Oligarchy’s Overwhelming threat to our democracy:
https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-208406729
Ultimately we are not consuming news. We are consuming a product manufactured by the richest men in human history, and that product is designed to do one thing: keep us so busy fighting our neighbors that you never notice the chains being fastened around our wrists.
We must get back to the basics of God, family, and community and turn off the noise because all of this bad news is being deployed to destroy us.