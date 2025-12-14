Like George Carlin said, "It's a big club and you ain't in it". Stay focused on the Lord. He wins. Enjoy the show.
Good Sunday morning to lions/lionesses! Seems to me that more AI productivity equals more job losses for da middle class. Everything is going according to plan! Down a different rabbit hole:silver. The rhetoric about severe physical shortages is becoming a very hot topic. A couple of months ago FedGov declared silver a strategic mineral. Why now? Well, the law is already in place that allows said criminals to access every ounce of #47, in an emergency, including from private individuals if they can find it. Buy it for cash, hide it and tell no one what we have. Shades of Executive Order 6102 from April 1933? Should be an interesting Asian market open this evening.
No posts
Like George Carlin said, "It's a big club and you ain't in it". Stay focused on the Lord. He wins. Enjoy the show.
Good Sunday morning to lions/lionesses! Seems to me that more AI productivity equals more job losses for da middle class. Everything is going according to plan! Down a different rabbit hole:silver. The rhetoric about severe physical shortages is becoming a very hot topic. A couple of months ago FedGov declared silver a strategic mineral. Why now? Well, the law is already in place that allows said criminals to access every ounce of #47, in an emergency, including from private individuals if they can find it. Buy it for cash, hide it and tell no one what we have. Shades of Executive Order 6102 from April 1933? Should be an interesting Asian market open this evening.