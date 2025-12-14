Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grit's avatar
Grit
6h

Like George Carlin said, "It's a big club and you ain't in it". Stay focused on the Lord. He wins. Enjoy the show.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike47's avatar
Mike47
5h

Good Sunday morning to lions/lionesses! Seems to me that more AI productivity equals more job losses for da middle class. Everything is going according to plan! Down a different rabbit hole:silver. The rhetoric about severe physical shortages is becoming a very hot topic. A couple of months ago FedGov declared silver a strategic mineral. Why now? Well, the law is already in place that allows said criminals to access every ounce of #47, in an emergency, including from private individuals if they can find it. Buy it for cash, hide it and tell no one what we have. Shades of Executive Order 6102 from April 1933? Should be an interesting Asian market open this evening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture