Lions Need To Know! Iran To Completely Close Hormuz If Trump Executes Threats On Iranian Civilian Energy. (THE IMMEDIATE FALLOUT).
From Greg M
Lions…
As of now, Iran says the strait is open only to ships not linked to “enemy” countries. (That means selective wartime passage…)
BUT.
If Iran follows through on a full closure of Hormuz after Trump’s threat to hit Iranian energy infrastructure, this moves the war into a far more dangerous phase.
THE IMMEDIATE FALLOUT.
Oil up, (POTENTIAL LARGE GAP UP…) s…