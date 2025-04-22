Gregory’s Newsletter

mart1999
Apr 22

Help me out here Greg or someone please. Isnt it risky having money at the brokerage and stocks?I say that cuz when the lockup occurs we lose everything there?Seems like musical chairs .When the music stops which no one knows when you lose.Now if you have hard assets you supposely still got money?And when will one be able to use the silver or gold?Will they lock us out of that too? All they do is lie, make up whatever serves them and screw everyone who aint with them.It's so far out. It's probably one reason most people follow Trump. They tell me Trump doesnt realize how deadly the shot is or can be.

Reply
Andy's avatar
Andy
Apr 22

GM. Thanks for these updates.

Reply
