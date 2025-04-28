Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mathieu Belanger-Camden's avatar
Mathieu Belanger-Camden
Apr 29

🦅 Birdie’s Daily Technical Breakdown – Tuesday, 4/29/25 📈

Let’s soar through the markets with eyes sharp and wings steady. Tactical readouts and trade ideas below. Buckle up. 🚀

🟢 SPY (S&P 500 ETF)

🧠 Tactical Breakdown:

MACD: Fresh bullish crossover — early-stage strength brewing.

RSI: Rising, but still shy of overbought = room to climb.

Bollinger Bands: Starting to pinch tighter = volatility compression (look for breakout).

Volume: Lighter than ideal — current rally needs confirmation via bigger buyers.

🦅 Call: Short-term Bullish Bias.

🎯 Tactical Trade Idea:

🎯 Buy SPY 550 Calls expiring May 10th or May 17th.

🛢 USO (United States Oil Fund)

🧠 Tactical Breakdown:

MACD: Almost bullish — but momentum not there yet.

RSI: Softening mid-range = weak trend.

Bollinger Bands: Neutral to slight compression — little signal.

Volume: Weak bounce = skeptical bulls.

🦅 Call: Short-term Bearish Bias.

🎯 Tactical Trade Idea:

⛏️ Buy USO 68 Puts expiring May 10th.

🪙 GLD (Gold ETF)

🧠 Tactical Breakdown:

MACD: Still rising but starting to curl = monitor closely.

RSI: Near 70, strong trend but caution flashing soon.

Bollinger Bands: Expanding fast — volatility in full swing.

Volume: Strong bullish breakout volume.

🦅 Call: Short-term Bullish Bias.

🎯 Tactical Trade Idea:

✨ Buy GLD 310 Calls expiring May 17th.

₿ Bitcoin (BTC)

🧠 Tactical Breakdown:

MACD: Early re-crossover stage — promising.

RSI: Recovering off oversold — bullish edge forming.

🦅 Call: Short-term Bullish Bias, with Caution.

🪙 XRP

🧠 Tactical Breakdown:

MACD: Weak, trying to turn.

RSI: Stabilizing mid-range = indecisive.

Volume: Still lacking bulls with teeth.

🦅 Call: Neutral to Slight Bullish Bias.

🧠 Conclusion:

Stocks showing green shoots (SPY + GLD = strength). Oil faltering. Crypto trying to lift but needs conviction. Watch volume like a hawk. 🔍

Want this in a tweet thread or visual chart overlay next? 📊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
professorsweets's avatar
professorsweets
Apr 29

Things have been good overall but I am a little confused on some of the USO analysis - seems to be changing each day - are these days trades mostly for USO? Thoughts on longer term option positions?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture