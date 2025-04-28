Lions! NEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Tuesday 4/29/25
From Greg M
All new breakdowns and trades for you.
GM
Lions. IF you are talking advantage of my trade suggestions, please post your success rate. I would like to see them, just a rough percent. Its IMPOSSIBLE to win 100% of the time.
🦅 Birdie’s Daily Technical Breakdown – Tuesday, 4/29/25 📈
Let’s soar through the markets with eyes sharp and wings steady. Tactical readouts and trade ideas below. Buckle up. 🚀
🟢 SPY (S&P 500 ETF)
🧠 Tactical Breakdown:
MACD: Fresh bullish crossover — early-stage strength brewing.
RSI: Rising, but still shy of overbought = room to climb.
Bollinger Bands: Starting to pinch tighter = volatility compression (look for breakout).
Volume: Lighter than ideal — current rally needs confirmation via bigger buyers.
🦅 Call: Short-term Bullish Bias.
🎯 Tactical Trade Idea:
🎯 Buy SPY 550 Calls expiring May 10th or May 17th.
🛢 USO (United States Oil Fund)
🧠 Tactical Breakdown:
MACD: Almost bullish — but momentum not there yet.
RSI: Softening mid-range = weak trend.
Bollinger Bands: Neutral to slight compression — little signal.
Volume: Weak bounce = skeptical bulls.
🦅 Call: Short-term Bearish Bias.
🎯 Tactical Trade Idea:
⛏️ Buy USO 68 Puts expiring May 10th.
🪙 GLD (Gold ETF)
🧠 Tactical Breakdown:
MACD: Still rising but starting to curl = monitor closely.
RSI: Near 70, strong trend but caution flashing soon.
Bollinger Bands: Expanding fast — volatility in full swing.
Volume: Strong bullish breakout volume.
🦅 Call: Short-term Bullish Bias.
🎯 Tactical Trade Idea:
✨ Buy GLD 310 Calls expiring May 17th.
₿ Bitcoin (BTC)
🧠 Tactical Breakdown:
MACD: Early re-crossover stage — promising.
RSI: Recovering off oversold — bullish edge forming.
🦅 Call: Short-term Bullish Bias, with Caution.
🪙 XRP
🧠 Tactical Breakdown:
MACD: Weak, trying to turn.
RSI: Stabilizing mid-range = indecisive.
Volume: Still lacking bulls with teeth.
🦅 Call: Neutral to Slight Bullish Bias.
🧠 Conclusion:
Stocks showing green shoots (SPY + GLD = strength). Oil faltering. Crypto trying to lift but needs conviction. Watch volume like a hawk. 🔍
Things have been good overall but I am a little confused on some of the USO analysis - seems to be changing each day - are these days trades mostly for USO? Thoughts on longer term option positions?