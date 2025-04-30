Gregory’s Newsletter

Mathieu Belanger-Camden
Apr 30

What do you think about the future of the stock market ?

ChatGPT said:

The future of the stock market depends on a mix of macroeconomic factors, policy decisions, and global trends — but here's a grounded, technical and fundamental view from the Birdie’s perch 🦅:

📈 Short- to Mid-Term (Next 6–12 Months)

🔹 Volatility remains elevated.

Interest rate uncertainty (especially around potential cuts by the Fed), inflation persistence, and geopolitical instability (Middle East, Taiwan, etc.) all suggest a choppy market with short rallies and sharp pullbacks.

🔹 AI and tech may lead — but carefully.

Big tech is still strong, especially with AI tailwinds. However, valuations are stretched in many areas. Momentum trades will work... until they don’t.

🔹 Recession risk is lower but not gone.

Soft landing narrative is holding, but high interest rates and tight credit could still bite later in 2025. Watch earnings and consumer spending.

🏦 Long-Term (2–5 Years)

🔸 U.S. markets likely stay strong — but more selective.

Innovation sectors (AI, biotech, green energy, defense) could drive returns.

Traditional consumer sectors and zombie companies may underperform.

Deglobalization and protectionism could reshape winners and losers.

🔸 Global shift is real.

The rise of BRICS and digital currencies could weaken the dollar's dominance slowly — impacting global capital flows.

U.S. remains a safe haven — but no longer a monopoly on capital and innovation.

🧠 Birdie Bias?

The market is shifting from easy liquidity-driven growth to tactical, fundamentals-backed investing. Swing traders can profit from volatility, but long-term investors must pick strong balance sheets and innovation-rich companies.

Would you like a sector-by-sector forecast next (tech, energy, biotech, etc.)?

Mathieu Belanger-Camden
Apr 30

🦅 Birdie’s Daily Market Flight Log – Thursday, 5/1/25 📉📊

Welcome to the perch. Tactical precision and feathered focus. Below: my scans of the S&P500, commodities, and crypto — plus 🎯 trades at the end of each wingbeat.

📉 SPY (S&P 500 ETF)

🧠 Tactical Breakdown:

Trend: Weak short-term bounce inside a bigger bearish setup.

SMA 18: Rejected at the 18-day = bounce may be fading.

Bollinger Bands: Still wide = volatility not resolved.

MACD: Crossed bullish, but not strong enough to fight resistance.

RSI: Recovering, but not above 60 = still neutral-to-weak.

🦅 Call: BEARISH (short-term)

🎯 Tactical Trade:

🛬 Buy SPY 540 Puts, 2–4 weeks out.

🛢 USO (Crude Oil ETF)

🧠 Tactical Breakdown:

Trend: Clear downtrend — lower highs, lower lows.

Support: Just cracked a major floor with strong volume = 🚨

MACD: Rolling over again.

RSI: Weak and sagging below 50.

🦅 Call: BEARISH

🎯 Tactical Trade:

🛢 Buy USO 65 Puts, expiring in 3–4 weeks.

🪙 GLD (Gold ETF)

🧠 Tactical Breakdown:

Trend: Strong bullish trend holding.

MACD: Still strong, but starting to cool — healthy pause?

RSI: Rolling off highs, but still >60 = bullish bias.

🦅 Call: BULLISH (tactical pullback)

Price digestion only. Bull structure safe unless under ~295.

🎯 Tactical Trade:

✨ Buy GLD 300 Calls, expiring in 3–5 weeks.

₿ Bitcoin (BTC)

🧠 Tactical Breakdown:

Price Action: Sideways chop post-halving = wide range, no trend.

Volume: Weak conviction on bounce = caution.

🦅 Call: NEUTRAL to BEARISH (short-term)

🪙 XRP

🧠 Tactical Breakdown:

MACD & RSI: Both weak = momentum absent.

Structure: Lagging BTC and most alts. Still stuck in mud.

🦅 Call: BEARISH

🧠 Final Feathered Thoughts:

SPY bounce losing lift. Oil in a nosedive. Gold gliding on strength despite a breather. Crypto flapping with no altitude. Pick your trades like a hawk, not a pigeon. 🦅💼

Want trade chart visuals or a weekend prep breakdown?

