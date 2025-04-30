Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions! NEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Thursday 5/1/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLions! NEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Thursday 5/1/25From Greg MGregory MannarinoApr 30, 202537Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions! NEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Thursday 5/1/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore121ShareAll new breakdowns and trades for you.Click HERE.BE SURE TO REFRESH THE PAGE WHEN YOU GET THERE.GM37Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions! NEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Thursday 5/1/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore121SharePreviousNext
What do you think about the future of the stock market ?
ChatGPT said:
The future of the stock market depends on a mix of macroeconomic factors, policy decisions, and global trends — but here's a grounded, technical and fundamental view from the Birdie’s perch 🦅:
📈 Short- to Mid-Term (Next 6–12 Months)
🔹 Volatility remains elevated.
Interest rate uncertainty (especially around potential cuts by the Fed), inflation persistence, and geopolitical instability (Middle East, Taiwan, etc.) all suggest a choppy market with short rallies and sharp pullbacks.
🔹 AI and tech may lead — but carefully.
Big tech is still strong, especially with AI tailwinds. However, valuations are stretched in many areas. Momentum trades will work... until they don’t.
🔹 Recession risk is lower but not gone.
Soft landing narrative is holding, but high interest rates and tight credit could still bite later in 2025. Watch earnings and consumer spending.
🏦 Long-Term (2–5 Years)
🔸 U.S. markets likely stay strong — but more selective.
Innovation sectors (AI, biotech, green energy, defense) could drive returns.
Traditional consumer sectors and zombie companies may underperform.
Deglobalization and protectionism could reshape winners and losers.
🔸 Global shift is real.
The rise of BRICS and digital currencies could weaken the dollar's dominance slowly — impacting global capital flows.
U.S. remains a safe haven — but no longer a monopoly on capital and innovation.
🧠 Birdie Bias?
The market is shifting from easy liquidity-driven growth to tactical, fundamentals-backed investing. Swing traders can profit from volatility, but long-term investors must pick strong balance sheets and innovation-rich companies.
Would you like a sector-by-sector forecast next (tech, energy, biotech, etc.)?
🦅 Birdie’s Daily Market Flight Log – Thursday, 5/1/25 📉📊
Welcome to the perch. Tactical precision and feathered focus. Below: my scans of the S&P500, commodities, and crypto — plus 🎯 trades at the end of each wingbeat.
📉 SPY (S&P 500 ETF)
🧠 Tactical Breakdown:
Trend: Weak short-term bounce inside a bigger bearish setup.
SMA 18: Rejected at the 18-day = bounce may be fading.
Bollinger Bands: Still wide = volatility not resolved.
MACD: Crossed bullish, but not strong enough to fight resistance.
RSI: Recovering, but not above 60 = still neutral-to-weak.
🦅 Call: BEARISH (short-term)
🎯 Tactical Trade:
🛬 Buy SPY 540 Puts, 2–4 weeks out.
🛢 USO (Crude Oil ETF)
🧠 Tactical Breakdown:
Trend: Clear downtrend — lower highs, lower lows.
Support: Just cracked a major floor with strong volume = 🚨
MACD: Rolling over again.
RSI: Weak and sagging below 50.
🦅 Call: BEARISH
🎯 Tactical Trade:
🛢 Buy USO 65 Puts, expiring in 3–4 weeks.
🪙 GLD (Gold ETF)
🧠 Tactical Breakdown:
Trend: Strong bullish trend holding.
MACD: Still strong, but starting to cool — healthy pause?
RSI: Rolling off highs, but still >60 = bullish bias.
🦅 Call: BULLISH (tactical pullback)
Price digestion only. Bull structure safe unless under ~295.
🎯 Tactical Trade:
✨ Buy GLD 300 Calls, expiring in 3–5 weeks.
₿ Bitcoin (BTC)
🧠 Tactical Breakdown:
Price Action: Sideways chop post-halving = wide range, no trend.
Volume: Weak conviction on bounce = caution.
🦅 Call: NEUTRAL to BEARISH (short-term)
🪙 XRP
🧠 Tactical Breakdown:
MACD & RSI: Both weak = momentum absent.
Structure: Lagging BTC and most alts. Still stuck in mud.
🦅 Call: BEARISH
🧠 Final Feathered Thoughts:
SPY bounce losing lift. Oil in a nosedive. Gold gliding on strength despite a breather. Crypto flapping with no altitude. Pick your trades like a hawk, not a pigeon. 🦅💼
Want trade chart visuals or a weekend prep breakdown?