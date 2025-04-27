Lions! NEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Monday 4/28/25
From Greg M
All new breakdowns and trades for you.
Click HERE.
BE SURE TO REFRESH THE PAGE WHEN YOU GET THERE.
GM
Lions. IF you are talking advantage of my trade suggestions, please post your success rate. I would like to see them, just a rough percent. Its IMPOSSIBLE to win 100% of the time.
Tell everybody don’t even feed this beast system bitcoin is the CBDC it is The creature from Jekyll island number to remember the name that the federal reserve to trick people to make them believe that the bankers had nothing to do with it. It was the government in control, but it was everything and nothing but one big scam. Oh, make it so beautiful and so wonderful. It’s so anti-system. It’s so much freedom. That’s what they sold it on and now we find out. It’s the complete opposite. It should be at zero right now. Always remember Satan is the greatest liar. The prince of lies the great deceiver AI is mining humans.
China is now cancelling its beef purchases from the United States and choosing to purchase them from Australia instead.
I’m sure that will make the American cattle ranchers quite happy.
More winning. Hahahaha! 🤣🤣🤣
https://t.co/tBZjSD5fxl
(https://x.com/SpencerHakimian/status/1911944012459655645?t=3fhAQT2WazJUvmozIvm3eA&s=03)