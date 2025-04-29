Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Popa's avatar
Dan Popa
Apr 30

How... how can you recommend some of these choices like Bitcoin etc over the mining stocks Greg. Seriously??????????????????? How about the GDX. I know you must be familiar with these. If not, there are plenty of videos on YT to learn about them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Dan Popa's avatar
Dan Popa
Apr 30

BTW ... Greg you have been say oil,oil,oil for a long time... 16 months maybe. Nothing buy down man... USO is a dog. That is not going to improve as demand for products travel decrease. Maybe if you are recommending PUTS. I don't know, I don't mess with time limitation trades.

Recommending Oil and Bitcoin at this point seems almost completely the opposite of what prudent investors whould be doing, but what the heck do I know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture