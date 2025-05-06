Gregory’s Newsletter

John Drop's avatar
John Drop's avatar
John Drop
May 6

I like the "Summary" thank you!

Mathieu Belanger-Camden's avatar
Mathieu Belanger-Camden
May 6

🗓️ Tuesday, May 6th, 2025 — Market Flight Plan 🦅💹

Welcome back, trader. Today’s charts show tightening trends and clearer breakouts. Let’s dive in to your SPY, USO, GLD, BTC, and XRP technicals with updated trading setups:

🟦 SPY (S&P 500 ETF)

🔺 Trend: Upward trend continues with breakout above key resistance 💥

📏 Price Action: Closed above resistance — now using it as support

📈 SMAs: Holding above 9/18-day = trend strength

🧲 Momentum: MACD rising, RSI approaching 65 = bullish but not extreme

🔊 Volume: Steady — no major red flags

🎯 Bias: Cautiously Bullish

📌 Trade Idea: Buy SPY May 31 $570 Call

📆 3+ weeks of time gives room for continuation. Trail stop near $560.

🛢 USO (Crude Oil Fund)

📉 Trend: Bearish — lower highs and lower lows still in play

📉 SMAs: Below both 9-day and 18-day = momentum against bulls

📊 MACD: Negative and widening = sellers in control

📉 RSI: Hovering ~40 = weak, but not deeply oversold

📉 Volume: Bearish tilt still present

🎯 Bias: Bearish

📌 Trade Idea: Buy USO May 31 $62 Put

🧊 Look for rejection near $64. Use $65 as a risk guardrail.

🪙 GLD (Gold ETF)

✨ Trend: Strong uptrend, just broke out of consolidation

📈 Price: Higher highs + support from 9/18-day SMAs = breakout validated

📊 MACD: Bullish and accelerating

📈 RSI: Rising toward overbought, but momentum is clean

📊 Volume: Uptick on breakout = conviction

🎯 Bias: Bullish

📌 Trade Idea: Buy GLD May 31 $315 Call

🚀 This is a trend-following breakout play. Manage with a trailing stop under ~$305.

₿ Bitcoin (BTC/USD)

💹 Bias: Bullish (Short-to-Medium Term)

📈 Structure: Still holding higher lows; trendline intact

📊 MACD: Curling up

📈 RSI: Around 55-60 = momentum picking up

🔍 Watch: Resistance zone at ~$66.5K–$68K

🧠 Could break out with macro tailwind — look for confirmation on volume surge.

✖️ XRP (Ripple)

📉 Bias: Bearish to Neutral

📉 MACD: Flat to weak

📉 RSI: Stuck mid-range, showing no bullish divergence

📉 Volume: Still muted

📏 Price: Below key short-term support = trend unclear, weak

🧊 No strong technical catalyst yet. Could drift lower unless volume reverses.

🧭 Summary:

Ticker Bias Trend Trade Idea

SPY Cautiously Bullish Breakout above resistance Buy May 31 $570 Call

USO Bearish Lower highs/lows Buy May 31 $62 Put

GLD Bullish Fresh breakout Buy May 31 $315 Call

BTC Bullish (ST–MT) Trendline holding Watch $66.5K for breakout

XRP Bearish (ST) Neutral/No momentum Stay out or short rallies

Want charts with support/resistance levels and implied volatility overlays?

1 reply
3 more comments...

